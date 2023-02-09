Report: Indianapolis native George Hill returning to Pacers

Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pacers are acquiring the Milwaukee Bucks and a second-round pick.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native George Hill is returning to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pacers are acquiring the Milwaukee Bucks guard and a second-round pick. The team will reportedly take Hill's $4 million into its cap space.

Hill was born and raised in Indianapolis. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 2004. He then played three full seasons at IUPUI before declaring for the NBA draft, where he was picked 26th overall in 2008 by the San Antonio Spurs.

After three seasons with the Spurs, the team traded Hill to the Pacers in 2011.

Hill played five seasons for the Pacers before being traded to the Utah Jazz in 2016.

Since then, Hill has played for the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers before returning to the Bucks in 2021.

ESPN has not said who the Bucks are getting in return.