Pacers' G Tyrese Haliburton named All-Star Game reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is having quite the Thursday.

As Haliburton was taking the floor for the first time since Jan. 11, he was named an NBA All-Star.

The third-year star is among 14 players announced as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Those players will join 10 starters who were announced last week for the game. Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick their teams, irrespective of conference, before the All-Star Game.

It will be the first All-Star Game for Haliburton, who is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists this season for the Pacers. His assists per game average leads the NBA.

He was back in the lineup Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Pacers hosted the Lakers. Haliburton had missed 10 games with injuries to his left knee and left elbow.

He led the Pacers with 26 points and 12 assists in a 112-111 loss to Los Angeles.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Boston's Jaylen Brown, Chicago's DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and New York's Julius Randle join Haliburton among the Eastern Conference reserves.

Former Pacer Paul George is among the Western Conference reserves announced Thursday, along with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Portland's Damian Lillard, Memphis teammates Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah's Lauri Markkanen, and Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.