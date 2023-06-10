x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

Here's how to get free tickets to Pacers FanJam

The Oct. 14 event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023-24 Indiana Pacers season is just around the corner.

To get fans pumped up, the team is hosting Pacers FanJam presented by Gainbridge on Saturday, Oct. 14. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting at 12:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required to attend. 

Click here to get tickets. There is a limit of six tickets per person.

The first 5,000 fans to enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse will get a free T-shirt and food voucher valid for one hot dog, a bag of chips and a 12 oz. Pepsi product.

Saturday's festivities will include:

  • Intrasquad scrimmage, with two teams of nine playing against each other in two 15-minute halves.
  • Rookie Talent Show, where the newest Pacers players will show of their skills
  • Sign up for the Pacers Kids Club
  • Fans who donate $1 will have an opportunity to attempt a free throw on the Pacers' home court. All proceeds benefit the Pacers Foundation, and only cash will be accepted.
  • Fans who have received a previously distributed wristband will have a chance to get their photo taken with a Pacers player.
  • Appearances by the Pacemates, Boomer and the Power Pack

Click here for more information on Pacers FanJam.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out