'Locked On Pacers' chats with Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe

Tony East interviews Tshiebwe about several topics including his time with the team, his journey to the NBA, the skills that make him a great rebounder and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — On today's episode of Locked On Pacers, host Tony East is joined by Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe for an exclusive interview.

How Tshiebwe has fit in with the Pacers so far

Oscar Tshiebwe signed a two-way contract with the Pacers in early July, and he played for the blue and gold in Summer League. East and Tshiebwe discuss his first month with the franchise, what he enjoyed about Summer League, and his relationships with his teammates.

"NBA life is good," Tshiebwe said. "I had a good time in Summer League. I'm learning a lot."

What makes Tshiebwe such a great rebounder?

The Indiana Pacers big man averaged over 14 rebounds per game across his two seasons at the University of Kentucky, establishing himself as one of the nation's premier rebounders. That skill helped him win the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year.

With the Pacers in Summer League, Tshiebwe continued to be excellent on the glass. He discussed his elite rebounding ability with East and how it will translate to the pro level.

"To be a good rebounder, the first thing is gifts from God. Another thing is effort," the Pacers center said

How did Tshiebwe get into basketball?

Tshiebwe is Congolese and had a unique path to reach the NBA. He didn't play a ton of basketball until his teenage years, and NBA center Bismack Biyombo played a big part in getting Tshiebwe to America — and to the NBA.

Indiana's big man discussed that journey and when he fell in love with basketball.

"I did not like it. But my brother kind of forced me," Tshiebwe said of his initial thoughts on basketball. "And today? I fell in love with basketball now."