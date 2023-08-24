Bicentennial Unity Plaza opening in downtown Indianapolis with 4 days of free events

Among the features of the new space are interactive sculptures, large-scale public art, and a basketball court that converts into an ice-skating rink.

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of construction, Bicentennial Unity Plaza is set to officially open Thursday near Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, along with Indianapolis leaders and Pacers Sports & Entertainment executives, will cut the ribbon Thursday morning ahead of four days of free events at the plaza, which is adjacent to the fieldhouse to the north, at 121 E. Maryland Street.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the plaza.)

The free events, which last through Sunday, Aug. 27, include:

Indiana Fever Pre-Game Party with live music, games, and giveaways - Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m.

Happy Hour on the Plaza featuring free small plates from local chefs and food trucks - Aug. 25, 5-9 p.m.

Indy Night Market on the Plaza, which will focus on Black-owned businesses, restaurants, and food entrepreneurs - Aug. 26, 5-10 p.m.

JR. HOOPS Mini Clinic, a free basketball clinic for kids ages 6-14 - Aug. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Love of the Game, an event with basketball-themed face painting, crafts and coloring stations - Aug. 27, 1-5 p.m.

