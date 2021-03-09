WATCH: Top fuel drag racer Leah Pruett takes Dave Calabro on a test drive

INDIANAPOLIS — A Labor Day tradition is back on the west side of Indianapolis.
The NHRA U.S. Nationals take place Sept. 1-5 at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Top Fuel drag racer Leah Pruett talked with 13News sports director Dave Calabro about her career and the biggest weekend on the circuit before flooring it down the track.
Watch their interview below or in the video player above.
