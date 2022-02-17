New exhibit at IMS museum highlights track photographers

The event features famous pictures from the track's history dating back to 1911.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A new exhibit called In-Focus opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum last week and will run through June. It's one of five exhibits the museum will host this year.

In-Focus highlights the lengthy history of the track's photographers.

"It's pretty amazing when you step back and you think that they have one chance to capture their subject going 230 miles an hour," said Jason Vansickle, Vice President of Curation and Education at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. "It's easy to be inundated today with social media and cameras on your phone but the pros that are part of the IMS photo department, how they can capture the emotion, the speed, the danger that comes with racing, I think those are reasons why photographs are so sought after here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

The event features famous pictures from the track's history dating back to 1911. Most of the photos on the wall have a QR code next to them that will lead you to a deeper description of the moment the shot was taken and a video interview with the photographer.