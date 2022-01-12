500 Festival opens volunteer registration for Month of May activities

Those who register for at least one volunteer position by April 13 will receive two tickets to the 2022 Indy 500 qualifications.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Month of May will be here before we know it, and there are thousands of volunteer positions available to help put together the many events and celebrations.

Online registration is now open to join the 2022 500 Festival Volunteer Program, which works to create an exciting and community-led road to the Indianapolis 500.

“Our 500 Festival volunteers play an integral role in producing the exciting events and programs that celebrate the magical Month of May in Indianapolis and beyond,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We truly could not execute these events and celebrations without our selfless volunteers and all of their efforts to create a one-of-a-kind experience for each of our participants and attendees.”

The 500 Festival is looking for people and groups interested in supporting its programs and events.

A few of the volunteer opportunities available from February-May include:

Hosting a fourth-grade class at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the 500 Festival and Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health.

Greeting spectators and helping them find their seats as an usher for the AEA 500 Festival Parade.

Distributing snacks and beverages to the runners competing in the OneAmerica Festival Mini-Marathon.

Staffing games and activities at the Salesforce and JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run.

Perks for volunteers include a commemorative T-shirt, collector’s pin, virtual goodie bag and special access at 500 Festival programs and events.

Those who register for at least one volunteer position by April 13, 2022, will receive an invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day at IMS and two tickets to the 2022 Indy 500 qualifications.