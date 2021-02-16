Indy 500 announcer Bob Jenkins battling brain cancer

Jenkins has been the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Public Address system announcer since 2011.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Jenkins, the announcer for the Indy 500, is battling brain cancer. He joined IMS President J. Douglas Boles on "Behind the Bricks" to announce he will reduce his role on the IMS Public Address system this year.

Jenkins' Indy 500 duties began in 1979 as a backstretch reporter. In 1990 he became the chief announcer for IMS Radio and then a year later for ABC. In 2004, Jenkins became the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Public Address system announcer. He took on other duties in 2007 before returning to the announcer role in 2011. He's been the announcer ever since.

Though he still plans to be visible during the Month of May, Jenkins is stepping back to prioritize his battle with brain cancer and asked his family – the Indianapolis 500 community — for support.