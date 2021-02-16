x
Indy 500 announcer Bob Jenkins battling brain cancer

Jenkins has been the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Public Address system announcer since 2011.
Credit: AJ Mast/AP Images for Mattel Inc.
Voice of the 500 Bob Jenkins speaks during a news conference to unveil the custom Hot Wheels-designed Dadҳ Root Beer racecar during Indy 500 Community Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The racecar will be driven by Conway during the Fatherҳ Day weekend IRL race in Iowa.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Jenkins, the announcer for the Indy 500, is battling brain cancer. He joined IMS President J. Douglas Boles on "Behind the Bricks" to announce he will reduce his role on the IMS Public Address system this year.

Jenkins' Indy 500 duties began in 1979 as a backstretch reporter. In 1990 he became the chief announcer for IMS Radio and then a year later for ABC. In 2004, Jenkins became the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Public Address system announcer. He took on other duties in 2007 before returning to the announcer role in 2011. He's been the announcer ever since.

Though he still plans to be visible during the Month of May, Jenkins is stepping back to prioritize his battle with brain cancer and asked his family – the Indianapolis 500 community — for support.

Credit: WTHR
Bob Jenkins along with Indy 500 legend Mario Andretti and the rest of the PA staff at the Indy 500.

Jenkins lost his wife Pam to terminal cancer in 2012. He also overcame colon cancer.

Credit: WTHR
13News' Dave Calabro along with IMS announcer Bob Jenkins and spotter Bill Durbin.

