Indy Autonomous Challenge unveils race car for world’s first high-speed autonomous race at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Energy Systems Network and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday unveiled the official race car that will be autonomously driven by scores of university teams in the world’s first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous race.

The primary goal of the Indy Autonomous Challenge is to advance technologies that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leading to increased safety and performance, IMS said in a release.

“The Dallara-built IAC race car is the most advanced, fastest autonomous vehicle ever developed,” stated Paul Mitchell, president and CEO of ESN, and co-organizer of the IAC. “Our IAC sponsors are providing radar, lidar, optical cameras and advanced computers, bringing the value of each vehicle to $1 million.”

The IAC race is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2021, at the IMS, with a qualifying simulation race during the Indy 500 week in May.