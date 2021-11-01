Indy Autonomous Challenge unveils race car for world’s first high-speed autonomous race at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Energy Systems Network and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday unveiled the official race car that will be autonomously driven by scores of university teams in the world’s first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous race.
The primary goal of the Indy Autonomous Challenge is to advance technologies that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leading to increased safety and performance, IMS said in a release.
“The Dallara-built IAC race car is the most advanced, fastest autonomous vehicle ever developed,” stated Paul Mitchell, president and CEO of ESN, and co-organizer of the IAC. “Our IAC sponsors are providing radar, lidar, optical cameras and advanced computers, bringing the value of each vehicle to $1 million.”
The IAC race is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2021, at the IMS, with a qualifying simulation race during the Indy 500 week in May.
More than 500 undergraduate and graduate students, PhDs and mentors who excel in artificial intelligence software have responded to the challenge, representing 39 universities in 11 countries on four continents and 14 U.S. states.