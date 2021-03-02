IMS celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

The messages included a special tribute to the #FierceFemales of the Indianapolis 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day at the track on Wednesday. The IMS lit up the pylon and Pagoda big board.

The IMS also had the female employees of INDYCAR, IMS and IMS Productions gather for a special photo at the world-famous Yard of Bricks.

You can check it out on Vimeo and IMS social media.

In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a tribute to the barrier breaking #FierceFemales of the #Indy500.#INDYCAR | #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/3DKZ5kYypC — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) February 3, 2021