IMS celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day at the track on Wednesday. The IMS lit up the pylon and Pagoda big board.
The messages included a special tribute to the #FierceFemales of the Indianapolis 500.
The IMS also had the female employees of INDYCAR, IMS and IMS Productions gather for a special photo at the world-famous Yard of Bricks.
You can check it out on Vimeo and IMS social media.
National Girls and Women in Sports Day is meant to celebrate girls and women, promote equality in sports, and inspire girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power. To learn more about it, click here.