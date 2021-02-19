Only 100 days out from the 105th Indianapolis 500

The 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge returns to its familiar Memorial Day weekend slot on May 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — After the race was pushed back last year because of the pandemic, this year's Indy 500 seems to be racing towards us. As of Friday, the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" was only 100 days away.

The day was marked at the track with the unveiling of two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato's likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

“It was an honor to experience this thorough and remarkable process once again,” Sato said.

For the second time in his career, @TakumaSatoRacer got to unveil his likeness on the @BorgTrophy.#Indy500 | #IsItMayYet https://t.co/USy3BIOhW9 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) February 19, 2021

It is not yet clear how many fans will be allowed to fill the stands due to the pandemic. Tickets are available though by clicking here.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 schedule also includes two road course events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in addition to the Indianapolis 500.

Ahead of the Indy 500, on May 15, drivers will hit the road course. Then on Aug. 14, IndyCar will once again will join NASCAR’s Brickyard weekend in Indy with a road course race at IMS on Saturday, Aug. 14.

2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Schedule