Helio Castroneves wins $1.8 million for fourth Indy 500 win

A total of $8,854,565 was awarded to drivers racing in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The official results for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 are out and the drivers now know how much they are taking home.

Helio Castroneves was awarded $1,828,305 for his .4928 second victory over Alex Palou who was awarded $649,305.

#06 Helio Castroneves - AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda (Running) wins $1,828,305 #10 Alex Palou - NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (Running) wins $649,305 #22 Simon Pagenaud - Menards Team Penske Chevrolet (Running) wins $403,305 #5 Pato O'Ward - Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet (Running) wins $343,305 #20 Ed Carpenter - SONAX Chevrolet (Running) wins $286,305 #45 Santino Ferrucci - Hy-Vee Honda (Running) wins $157,305 #24 Sage Karam - DRR - AES INDIANA Chevrolet (Running) wins $162,305 #21 Rinus VeeKay - Bitcoin Chevrolet (Running) wins $302,805 #86 Juan Pablo Montoya - Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet (Running) wins $135,305 #48 Tony Kanaan - The American Legion Honda (Running) wins $130,305 #8 Marcus Ericsson - Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (Running) wins $225,305 #2 Josef Newgarden - Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet (Running) wins $220,305 #47 Conor Daly - U.S. Air Force Chevrolet (Running) wins $212,305 #30 Takuma Sato - Panasonic/PeopleReady Honda (Running) wins $222,305 #1 JR Hildebrand - ABC Supply Foyt Stewart Racing Chevrolet (Running) wins $110,305 #26 Colton Herta - Gainbridge Honda (Running) wins $252,305 #9 Scott Dixon - PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda (Running) wins $316,305 #60 Jack Harvey - AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda (Running) wins $200,305 #98 Marco Andretti - Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana/Curb Honda (Running) wins $100,305 #3 Scott McLaughlin (R) - Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet (Running) wins $151,305 #29 James Hinchcliffe - Genesys Honda (Running) wins $200,305 #28 Ryan Hunter-Reay - DHL Honda (Running) wins $200,305 #4 Dalton Kellett - KITS.com/K-Line Insulators USA/Foyt Chevrolet (Running) wins $200,305 #59 Max Chilton - Carlin Chevrolet (Running) wins $200,305 #51 Pietro Fittipaldi (R) - Military Salutes NURTEC ODT Honda (Running) wins $210,305 #14 Sebastien Bourdais - ROKiT/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet (Running) wins $200,305 #7 Felix Rosenqvist - Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet (Running) wins $214,305 #18 Ed Jones - SealMaster Honda (Running) wins $200,305 #27 Alexander Rossi - NAPA AUTO PARTS/AutoNation Honda (Running) wins $200,305 #12 Will Power - Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet (Running) wins $200,305 #16 Simona De Silvestro - Rocket Pro TPO / Paretta Autosport Chevrolet (Contact) wins $100,305 #15 Graham Rahal - United Rentals Honda (Contact) wins $217,305 #25 Stefan Wilson - LOHLA SPORT / Cusick Motorsports Honda (Contact) wins $100,305

The race was the fastest in Indianapolis 500 history with only two caution flags. The race was 2:37:19.3846 long and the average speed was 190.69 mph.