Here are some of the best reactions to Hélio Castroneves' historic Indy 500 win

"I have been waiting years to witness Castroneves win his 4th and man was it worth the wait." Social media users sounded off on Castroneves' historic win Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hélio Castroneves joined an elite club of winners Sunday afternoon, becoming the fourth four-time Indianapolis 500 champion.

When the perennial fan favorite took to Victory Circle, he gave immediate thanks to the crowd of 135,000 people cheering his victory inside IMS.

"I love Indianapolis you guys don't understand. The fans, they give me energy. I'm serious they don't understand. This is absolutely incredible," Castroneves said in the moments after his win.

Those packed inside the Brickyard, the most amount of people at a sporting event since the pandemic began, weren't the only ones cheering his victory.

Fans across the world were sending love right back to Spider-Man online.

Foyt & Unser & Mears & Castroneves.



Greatness. 4 time champions club. #Indy500 — Renee Larson (@iamreneejai) May 30, 2021

I have been waiting years to witness Helio Castroneves win his 4th and man it was worth the wait. #Indy500 — Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 (@mike_h1990) May 30, 2021

There a very very few drivers in racing that are as exciting @h3lio My goddess, how exciting! #Indy500 — y - AJ “ Vaxed to the max” Green (@AJGreen_di9) May 30, 2021

People praised Castroneves' joyful post-race celebration...

I’ll forever be able to say I was there to see @h3lio win his 4th....#Indy500 #INDYCAR — Chad Frankenfield (@ChadPA15) May 30, 2021

Castroneves might have run a full lap around the track if they let him #Indy500 — Joseph Yun 🔰😷💉💉 (@2Yoon2ZeroBlitz) May 30, 2021

..and also relished this sweet moment between Mario Andretti and Castroneves after the race.

Race fans also pointed out that while the amount of young talent in the field dominated conversation before the race, it was fitting the 47-year-old Castroneves came out on top.

Castroneves is the fourth driver to win the Indy 500 after turning 46, alongside Al Unser, Bobby Unser, and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Let's remember that @h3lio didn't have an indy drive this year until the indy 500. He is 46 years old ,no one expected him to beat the young racing drivers

Yet he did

What a man 🔥🔥🔥🔥😭#Indy500 — Arjun s v (@Arjunsv2) May 30, 2021

Here’s to the old guys still kicking the young guys butts! @h3lio — Angela Bruno (@ajbruno5) May 30, 2021

Fans also praised the nature of the race itself, which was marked as the fastest-ever in Indy 500 history.

- Played out organically

- Only two cautions

- Several different strategies

- Lead changes

- Great storylines

- comers and goers all day

- Mix of youth and veteran savvy



It had it all #Indy500 — Mark Urban (@murbanvideo) May 30, 2021