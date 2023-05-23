Actor Adam Driver to wave green flag as honorary starter for Indianapolis 500

The two-time Oscar nominee attended the University of Indianapolis for a year before his acceptance into Juilliard.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana native actor Adam Driver will wave the green flag at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said.

Boles went on to note Driver being a Marine veteran is a fitting addition to the Memorial Day weekend race. Driver also co-founded the nonprofit Arts in the Armed Forces, which stages theatrical and musical performances for members of the military.

Driver, who graduated from Mishawaka High School, attended the University of Indianapolis for a year before his acceptance into Juilliard.

He has been nominated for two Academy Awards ("BlacKkKlansman," "Marriage Story"), four Primetime Emmys ("Girls," "Saturday Night Live") and one Tony Award ("Burn This"). He is also known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Driver will next be seen in Michael Mann’s "Ferrari" and Francis Ford Coppola’s "Megalopolis."

Also at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day will be multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actress and author Jewel. She will perform the national anthem at the start of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 28. To purchase tickets, click here.