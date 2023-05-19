Jewel to sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actress and author Jewel will perform the national anthem at the start of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
Jewel will also be marking Mental Health Awareness Month as a lived experience expert. She developed an emotional and mental health curriculum that has been proven to work by experts.
She recently joined the innovative mental health platform Innerworld as co-founder and chief strategy officer. It works to make mental health support more accessible to all.
Jewel also developed SELLA, a language arts curriculum for schools that incorporates social and emotional learning and mental health practices.
“For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. "Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and also watching from home on NBC."
Jewel last sung the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 in 2010.
The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 28.