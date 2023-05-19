Jewel to sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

Jewel last sung the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 in 2010.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actress and author Jewel will perform the national anthem at the start of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Jewel will also be marking Mental Health Awareness Month as a lived experience expert. She developed an emotional and mental health curriculum that has been proven to work by experts.

She recently joined the innovative mental health platform Innerworld as co-founder and chief strategy officer. It works to make mental health support more accessible to all.

Jewel also developed SELLA, a language arts curriculum for schools that incorporates social and emotional learning and mental health practices.

“For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. "Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and also watching from home on NBC."

