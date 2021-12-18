The Colts return to action Saturday night to take on their old nemesis, the New England Patriots.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis Colts emerge from their bye week, the team is again planning to play without two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly. He was on the COVID-19 reserve list for the team's Dec. 5th matchup against the Houston Texans and he won't be playing in Saturday's primetime matchup due to a personal matter.

This is bad news for the Colts as they return to action Saturday night to take on their old nemesis, New England.

The Colts returned from their late bye week in a drastically different position than when they left town. Instead of being outside of the playoff picture, they're in the middle of it. Now the real playoff push begins.

If the Colts continue winning, they will control their own postseason story over the final four regular-season games.

The Patriots will be working to keep their seven-game win streak going. New England entered the week with the NFL’s third-ranked defense, allowing just 310 yards per game. It also is giving up a league-low 15.4 points per game.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Follow along in the live game blog below:

4:30 p.m. - The Colts activated linebacker Zaire Franklin from the COVID-19 reserve list and elevated defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on the Injured Reserve list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.