Marion Co. Public Health not issuing mandates for fans despite NFL player protocols

Spectators won't see any changes, despite doctors saying this is the worst COVID-19 surge the state's experienced so far.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's a sell-out crowd with more than 60,000 tickets sold. This comes right after the NFL announced new protocols for players. However, there are no new guidelines for fans.

Colts players will now be required to wear masks regardless of vaccine status, teammates aren't allowed to eat together, and outside visitors can't travel with the team.

Spectators won't see any changes, despite doctors saying this is the worst COVID-19 surge the state's experienced so far. The Indiana National Guard is helping IU Health care for an all-time high number of COVID patients at 518. To put that into perspective, the summer and fall peak was 459.

"Hands down, no matter what, we are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations in Marion County," said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

However, Caine said the case number would have to be higher for Marion County Public Health to issue mandates for fans.

"We have a significant number of viewpoints that masks shouldn't have to be worn," Caine said. "So, we're trying to balance those different perspectives."