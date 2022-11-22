Indianapolis to host Men's Final Four in 2029

"It's been said many times about how coaches, players, fans and media love coming to the Final Four in Indianapolis, but I don't think you can overstate just how much everyone enjoys their experience when they go there," said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee. "The people not only embrace major events, but they don't take a single thing for granted. Every time this event is up for bid, anyone involved with the process approaches it with incredible energy and with an urgency that demonstrates the community's desire to serve as a regular Final Four host."