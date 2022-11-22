Indianapolis to host Men's Final Four in 2029

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the Men's Final Four in 2029, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee announced Tuesday.
The Final Four will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium March 31-April 2.
Indianapolis previously hosted the Final Four in 1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2021 — and was already decided as host for 2026.
"It's been said many times about how coaches, players, fans and media love coming to the Final Four in Indianapolis, but I don't think you can overstate just how much everyone enjoys their experience when they go there," said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee. "The people not only embrace major events, but they don't take a single thing for granted. Every time this event is up for bid, anyone involved with the process approaches it with incredible energy and with an urgency that demonstrates the community's desire to serve as a regular Final Four host."
Here's where the next eight men's Final Fours will take place:
- 2023: Houston
- 2024: Phoenix
- 2025: San Antonio
- 2026: Indianapolis
- 2027: Detroit
- 2028: Las Vegas
- 2029: Indianapolis
- 2030: North Texas
On Monday, the NCAA announced Indianapolis will host the 2028 Women's Final Four.
Indianapolis has hosted the Women's Final Four three times in the past: 2005, 2011 and 2016. UConn made history during the 2016 tournament, winning its fourth consecutive national championship — the first time that had happened in Division I women's basketball.