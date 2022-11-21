NCAA names Indy as host for 2028 Women's Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Monday that Indianapolis will host the 2028 Women's Final Four.
Other host cities for upcoming Final Four rounds were also announced:
- 2027: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)
- 2029: San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
- 2030: Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)
- 2031: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)
"The Women's Final Four is the premier women's basketball event in the country, and it's exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future," said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. "The committee appreciates all the cities involved in the highly competitive bid process. When we crown a national champion in the selected cities, our student-athletes, coaches and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience."
Indianapolis has hosted the Women's Final Four three times in the past: 2005, 2011 and 2016. UConn made history during the 2016 tournament, winning its fourth consecutive national championship — the first time that had happened in Division I women's basketball.