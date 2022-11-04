Indiana Fever names Christie Sides as new head coach

The Fever ended the 2022 season on an 18-game losing streak, finishing with a 5-31 record.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever has found its next head coach.

The team named Christie Sides its ninth head coach in franchise history Friday.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Christie's experience and record of success leading our young players to the next level," Fever President Dr. Allison Barber said in a news release. "Coach Sides embodies our Fever tenets and focus. She is committed to excellence, competitive on the court and a contributor to our community."

The Fever ended the 2022 season on an 18-game losing streak, finishing with a 5-31 record.

Nine games into the season, the Fever fired coach Marianne Stanley and promoted assistant Carlos Knox to interim coach.

Stanley brought a Hall of Fame resume to the Fever bench, but her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons.

Sides' coaching career includes assistant coaching positions in the WNBA for the Fever, Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky. Sides also coached collegiate women's basketball at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Northwestern University and Louisiana State University.

As a player, Sides played two college seasons at Ole Miss and two at Louisiana Tech. In her senior year of high school, Sides was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.