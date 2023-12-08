Food and music festival ahead of DCI Finals moves indoors

The World Championship will feature the top 10 marching corps in the world including fan favorites like the Blue Devils and Carolina Crown Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The roaring sounds of brass and ballads are once again filling the air of Indy's downtown, but the events leading up to the competition will see a different venue.

The Drum Corps International World Championship Finals are taking place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event also features the SoundSport International Music and Food Festival going on earlier in the day which will now be held indoors. You can catch a bite to eat while being serenaded from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Indianapolis Convention Center.

The competition will feature the top 10 marching corps in the world including fan favorites like the Blue Devils and Carolina Crown.

Here's a list of scores from Friday's semifinals.

1st - Blue Devils - 98.275

2nd - Blue Coats - 96.988

3rd - Carolina Crown - 96.950

4th - Boston Crusaders - 96.738

5th - The Cadets - 93.613

6th - Mandarins - 93.350

7th - Phantom Regiment - 93.163

8th - The Cavaliers - 92.038

9th - Colts - 90.038

10th - Troopers - 88.725

11th - Blue Stars - 88.550

12th - Blue Knights - 87.088

The Blue Devils from Concord, California, won its 20th DCI World Championship last year, remained undefeated throughout the season, and received individual awards for Best Brass, Best General Effect and Best Visual.