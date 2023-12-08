Food and music festival ahead of DCI Finals moves indoors

INDIANAPOLIS — The roaring sounds of brass and ballads are once again filling the air of Indy's downtown, but the events leading up to the competition will see a different venue.
The Drum Corps International World Championship Finals are taking place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.
The event also features the SoundSport International Music and Food Festival going on earlier in the day which will now be held indoors. You can catch a bite to eat while being serenaded from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Indianapolis Convention Center.
The competition will feature the top 10 marching corps in the world including fan favorites like the Blue Devils and Carolina Crown.
Here's a list of scores from Friday's semifinals.
- 1st - Blue Devils - 98.275
- 2nd - Blue Coats - 96.988
- 3rd - Carolina Crown - 96.950
- 4th - Boston Crusaders - 96.738
- 5th - The Cadets - 93.613
- 6th - Mandarins - 93.350
- 7th - Phantom Regiment - 93.163
- 8th - The Cavaliers - 92.038
- 9th - Colts - 90.038
- 10th - Troopers - 88.725
- 11th - Blue Stars - 88.550
- 12th - Blue Knights - 87.088
The Blue Devils from Concord, California, won its 20th DCI World Championship last year, remained undefeated throughout the season, and received individual awards for Best Brass, Best General Effect and Best Visual.
