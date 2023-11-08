Hoosiers volunteer to help in areas of Hawaii devastated by wildfires

Two women left Friday to help and will be in Hawaii for at least two weeks, a spokesperson said.

INDIANAPOLIS — American Red Cross volunteers from across the country have been deployed to Hawaii to help people deal with the devastation from the wildfire.

Spokesperson Matt Kline said two Hoosiers were among those who left Friday morning to work in shelters.

"Both women from Indiana," Kline said. "They just dropped everything. The next two weeks, they're going to be in Hawaii helping others. That's the kind of person we want volunteering for the Red Cross."

Kline said more than 2,000 people whose homes and businesses went up in flames have stayed overnight in their multiple shelters receiving food, water and emotional and mental support.

Kline said Indiana volunteers play a vital part in this mission.

"Hoosier hospitality. We are really fortunate to have the volunteers we do. I've worked with both of them already and I know anyone dealing with those two volunteers is in good hands," said Kline.

He said it will take more than two weeks to complete this mission, but The Red Cross plans to stick around until it's complete.

"As long as people need help, the Red Cross will be there. We are sheltering, providing support, food and meals and water. As things become safer and we can get out and assess the damage that's been done, that's going to move us into the next step of our process, t determine who needs help,"