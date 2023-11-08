Hoosier helps travelers escape wildfires in Hawaii

"We all looked at each other and said, 'We have to get out of here,'" said Tyri Bosche.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are displaced because of wildfires in Maui, forced to evacuate as the flames swept across the island.

The fires were fueled, in part, by strong winds from Hurricane Dora. President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii to ramp up the level of federal aid for areas affected.

Right in the middle of it are locals and tourists.

What was supposed to be a relaxing 20th wedding anniversary celebration for Tyri Bosche and her family turned into everything but that.

"We left on Monday for our trip, and we've been on five flights and four hotels in three days," she said. "It's been a disaster."

Bosche said the disaster started with a windy morning as they made their way to a resort in Maui.

"Even the Uber driver was like, 'Gosh, it's not usually like this. It's really windy today.' Then, as we were driving, you could see fire trucks and police services and you could start seeing some of the brush fires," said Bosche.

She said the resort was already without power when they checked in. By the time they ate lunch, they were being served food from to-go containers. When they woke up, those were gone, too.

"They were rationing breakfast. We had a fistful of eggs, two pieces of sausages, three pieces of fruit and you could either have coffee or juice. That was it." said Bosche.

Everything was starting to close in and around the resort, which was about a mile-and-a-half from the wildfire.

"Wednesday morning, when you got out and looked out, you could still see the fires flickering and burning. Plumes of smoke," said Bosche.

When they got back to their hotel room, there was a sign that said everything was closed.

Before she lost cell service, Bosche was able to call her travel agent, Victoria Fricke with Indianapolis-based Vic's Vacations.

"It's just one thing after another. You're just working to stop the bleeding first, then goes to the next thing," Fricke said.

They were able to find a ride from a stranger to the airport. During the drive, Tyri and her daughter tried to focus on the positives.

"On that drive on the North Road, I said, 'Look around, you really are seeing the beauty of it, even though this is terrifying at times. You really are seeing the beauty,'" said Fricke.