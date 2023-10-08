North Central student found with pistol modified as machine gun on campus

According to the school, the incident was handled prior to school starting.

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School confirmed late Thursday afternoon that a student brought a weapon on campus.

In a email sent to parents, NCHS said that before the start of the school day, they located a student who was found to be in possession of a weapon. School administration immediately reported the incident to the Washington Township Schools police.

According to a police report filed by Washington Township Schools police, the student, identified as a 17-year-old male, had a Glock semiautomatic pistol with ammunition. On Friday, the school released news the pistol was modified, allowing it to act like a machine gun.

The district said the student shared they were carrying the weapon for protection in the neighborhood where they live. The student was arrested and charges were referred to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, according to the school district.

The full Friday email reads as follows:

We wanted to update our school community on the communication that was sent yesterday, August 10. Thanks for your support and understanding as we worked through our investigation.

Since that time we have been able to continue the investigation per our safety protocols and with the appropriate authorities. The comprehensive investigation confirmed that the weapon recovered was a Glock 9 handgun that was modified and meets the “machine gun” definition under Indiana criminal law and identified as a “machine gun” in the police report. The weapon was uncovered through routine morning supervision protocols during student arrival and prior to classes starting. The student shared that they were carrying the weapon for protection in the neighborhood where they live. The student was immediately arrested and charges were referred to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

We are pleased that our school safety protocols were effective in this incident that happened before the start of school. As a reminder, it is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and families to ensure that our school continues to be a safe place to grow and learn. WTS fosters a See Something, Say Something culture, as we know our students hear about potential disruptions and incidents prior to administration in many cases; thus, we ask you to continue to encourage your student to report potential unsafe situations they may hear about or see happening to any NCHS staff member or through our MSDWT Anonymous Tip Line. Resources and additional support information are available on the MSDWT Safety & Security page . Additionally, we continue our ongoing safety protocols that include: random screenings at arrival and searches of students including metal detection, daily campus security checks, and emergency drills. We also continue our partnership with the Office of Public Health and Safety for anti-violence efforts in the community.

Our focus remains on providing a safe learning environment for our students.

