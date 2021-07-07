Colts cornerback shares passion for 'A Kid Again' charity

Last fall, Moore became a board member for the Indiana Chapter of A Kid Again. He joined after his own personal experience with his friend, Mighty Mason Garvey.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is championing a charity in Indiana that helps lighten the load for families raising kids living with life-threatening conditions by taking the kids on free fun-filled adventures throughout the year.

"What made me get involved with 'A Kid Again' was the amount of pressure it took off the families to always take care of your child. That was pretty cool to me," Moore said.

Not only is Moore making big plays on the field, but he's also helping to make an impact off it.

"I've always been taught to help others and not waiting around for someone to do something for me first," Moore said. "I honestly feel like ... I'm just doing my role in the community."

Hey #ColtsNation! Big win yesterday! To celebrate, I’m putting my game worn jersey up for auction and an INT wearing it! Proceeds benefit @akidagain, which helps kids with life threatening illnesses. It’s a cause close to my heart. #Colts #ForTheShoe https://t.co/uUaf0971qz pic.twitter.com/4SbacBxPby — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) September 21, 2020

Last fall, Moore became a board member for the Indiana Chapter of A Kid Again. He joined after his own personal experience with his friend, Mighty Mason Garvey. The two were close and he was right by Mason's side throughout his cancer journey.

"This is one of those things where I just felt it was right and really resonated with me to help with something that someone so dear to my heart was a part of," Moore said. "Whenever you see the kids at these events they just want to get their minds off of whatever they're going through, just to have a good time."

Thanks to A Kid Again, these sick children and their families get to experience fun during a tough time. From sporting events to adventures at the children's museum and the zoo.

Moore remembers a haunted Halloween fashion show hosted by the Colts a few years ago and how much it meant to Mason.

"He was a very quiet kid and we actually seen this action by Mason, he started dancing! Him to do that in public was very unlike Mason but I think it was just him enjoying the moment," Moore said.

“He’s like a little brother to me.”@KennyKennyMoe3 will be repping his close friend Mason and @AKidAgain on Sunday.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/6yrOW2QXYv — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 5, 2019

So, with Thursday being National "Be A Kid Again Day", Moore wants to share the organization's mission and the positive impact it makes.

"I never know what it's like to have a kid suffer from a threatening illness. I can't imagine having a sibling or having a child, I cant imagine a feeling of having a child that can't really be a kid, know what I mean? So, I think we can all donate and whatever it is to make a kid just feel like a kid again," Moore said.