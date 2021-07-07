Indy man with autism who police helped after he was allegedly robbed, abandoned is back home safe

Sangre Bolin, 29, was delivered home

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with autism is back home safe after he was robbed and abandoned in Florida.

Sangre Bolin, 29, was transferred from law enforcement agency to law enforcement agency from Morgan County, Alabama to Nashville, Tennessee. That's where a good Samaritan truck driver picked him up and delivered him to his mother and sister in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama posted about it saying:

While most of his story was determined to be false....we are glad he is home and hope some good will come from the kindness he has been shown.

His journey began with a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, was found crying outside a gas station in Montgomery on July 4. The post described how law enforcement officers across Alabama pitched in to try and get him home. He had told them he was 23 years old and that his name was Willinaus Bolin.

After the story went viral, his sister reached out to 13News. Breezy Stamps said her family was trying to locate her brother, whose real name is Sangre Bolin and who's 29-years-old. They hadn't seen or heard from him since Sunday.

Stamps said Bolin was probably using his brother's first name because Sangre has a warrant in Marion County for violation of home detention and was scared.

She said he struggles with several mental health issues. He's also recovering from hip surgery. She believes after Bolin received his disability check, someone may have lured him into their car, robbed him and left him near the interstate.

Despite the parts of the story that weren't true, it is good to know Sangre Bolin is back home safe.