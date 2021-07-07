'Never let the naysayers stop you' | 2 women encourage others to follow their dreams after bold business move pays off

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women made a bold business move that paid off, despite the pandemic. Now, they're encouraging others to follow their dreams.
Earlier this year they opened their restaurant "M4 FoodTique" located at 1927 East 52nd Street in Indianapolis, just off North Keystone Avenue.
The two Indianapolis natives believed their unique menu would offer people choices, especially people wanting healthy options. The menu includes vegan options for people who are looking for alternative food on the go.
Monica Dodson is one of the restaurant co-owners. She has a lot of family and friends who are into fitness. Many times they are looking for foods that will complement their workout routines as well as their diets.
"We try not to use a lot of greases," said Monica Dodson, "We don't use salt. We only cook in olive oil. We don't fry anything. Everything is air-fried."
Restaurant Co-Owner Megan Tucker is proud that they offer things like Salmon Burgers which is not something you see on many menus in the Circle City. She shared with 13News that they did a lot of planning before going after their dream. She encourages others to have a business plan and go after their dreams even if there are other people saying don't do it.
"Never let the naysayers stop you," said Megan Tucker, "Because if we had listened to everyone, we would have still been at the drawing board."
Opening during the pandemic has been a challenge for their business venture. Especially when the restaurant industry is struggling to fill jobs with consistent workers. The women hope to build their clientele by keeping best-selling items on the menu and adding other healthy options in the future. The restaurant owners also offer online ordering and delivery services.
