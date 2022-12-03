Big Ten Football Championship Game to be held in Indianapolis through 2024

Meanwhile, the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments are leaving Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024.

The Big Ten Conference made the announcement Wednesday morning to keep the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"After hosting the annual Championship Game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community," Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come."

The venue, home to the Indianapolis Colts, has hosted the Big Ten Football Championship Game every year since its inception in 2011.

Nearly 700,000 fans have attended the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, including a record 67,183 fans in 2021, marking the third-largest football crowd at the stadium, behind Super Bowl XLVI and the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here are the upcoming dates for the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Meanwhile, the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments are leaving Indianapolis.

The 2023 and 2024 women's tournament will be held in Minneapolis, marking the first time the event has been held outside of Indianapolis since 2015.

The men's tournament, which was held in Indianapolis from 2020 to 2022, will take place in Chicago in 2023 and Minneapolis in 2024.