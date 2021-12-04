Michigan wins Big Ten Championship game

The Wolverines will play in the College Football Playoffs.

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Playoff Committee has some big decisions to make, but one won't be whether to include Michigan in their final four. The Wolverines firmly punched their ticket and in doing so captured their first conference title in 17 years with a 42-3 win over Iowa.

Playing in their first ever Big Ten Championship game, U of M came out strong in the opening period. 1st came a 67-yard rush from Blake Corum, then one off a long 75 yard throw down field from Donovan Edwards to Roman Wilson.

When it’s your night, it’s your night. Erick All with the dagger. Go nuts, Ann Arbor. Michigan is about to win its first Big Ten title since 2004. It’ll be their first outright championship since 2003. — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 5, 2021

Michigan added another touchdown in the third when Hassan Haskins ran it in from four yards out. He later punched in another, from one yard out in the fourth quarter.

U of M then added to its lead later in the quarter thanks to an Erick All touchdown grab and an additional score from Edwards.

Final score: Michigan 42, Iowa 3. The Wolverines are headed to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. @wzzm13 — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 5, 2021

Iowa’s lone score came in the first off a 22 yard field goal from Caleb Shudak.

Unless something unforeseen happens with the committee, this will be Michigan’s first ever trip to the College Football Playoff. They’ll find out who they’ll play Sunday when Bowl Selections are announced at noon.

Credit to Michigan fans. The attendance of 67,183 is a new Big Ten Championship game record. — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 5, 2021

