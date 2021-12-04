Michigan wins Big Ten Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Playoff Committee has some big decisions to make, but one won't be whether to include Michigan in their final four. The Wolverines firmly punched their ticket and in doing so captured their first conference title in 17 years with a 42-3 win over Iowa.
Playing in their first ever Big Ten Championship game, U of M came out strong in the opening period. 1st came a 67-yard rush from Blake Corum, then one off a long 75 yard throw down field from Donovan Edwards to Roman Wilson.
Michigan added another touchdown in the third when Hassan Haskins ran it in from four yards out. He later punched in another, from one yard out in the fourth quarter.
U of M then added to its lead later in the quarter thanks to an Erick All touchdown grab and an additional score from Edwards.
Iowa’s lone score came in the first off a 22 yard field goal from Caleb Shudak.
Unless something unforeseen happens with the committee, this will be Michigan’s first ever trip to the College Football Playoff. They’ll find out who they’ll play Sunday when Bowl Selections are announced at noon.
