Pacers new faces look to compete in NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League kicks off on Saturday as the Pacers play the Wizards in Las Vegas.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marked the final day of the Indiana Pacers Summer League camp at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. Rookies, first or second-year players, and undrafted free agent rookies comprise the franchise's roster ahead of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It's a deep group," said Jannero Pargo, Pacers assistant coach and summer league head coach. "Guys are coming together and they're playing hard. We're really coming together as a team. I'm looking forward to how we respond to a different colored jersey in Vegas."

All eyes are on the high profile first-round picks for the blue and gold, understandably so, but it's a golden opportunity for other young guys as well. All vying for a roster spot and looking to make their skills known to this franchise.

Pargo said the strides this youthful group are making are apparent.

"Just the maturation of our offense. Not really any play calls, we're just playing basketball," Pargo said. "It's one of the hardest things to teach, but these guys are picking it up very well. The ball is moving, there's also player movement, it's with good intentions, we're finding open shots, we're hitting the next guy and we're playing together."

Second-round pick Mojave King is reveling in this opportunity. Coming from New Zealand and G League Ignite, he's excited to show what he can do heading to Las Vegas.

"I can't wait. Opportunities like that are pretty rare," King said. "I'm excited to get out there with the boys and see how we stack up."

An opportunity for young players, while a refining tool for more experienced players. Benedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard are all taking part in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Pargo said their leadership is imperative to help the younger group along.

"Whenever you have a chance to make those three guys an example with the first group--the blue team is doing a great job of watching what they do and trying to replicate that," Pargo said. "So yes, we're leaning hard on our three guys that have been here, have been around and know what we do."