Day 1 of NBA free agency a big win for the Indiana Pacers | Locked On Pacers

The Pacers re-upped Tyrese Haliburton and added NBA champion Bruce Brown.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers extended franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton and signed young wing Bruce Brown in NBA free agency, ending the first day of the league calendar as one of the early winners of the signing period.

With Haliburton, Locked On Pacers host Tony East said, “the Pacers’ offseason is a success. It’s over. They have done the most important thing to do with absolutely no drama, with absolutely no issue.”

Since the departure of Paul George, the Pacers have not had a young star like Haliburton locked up long-term. Getting an extension done with him is huge.

“This is the biggest story of the Pacers’ summer," East said. "They haven’t had a franchise talent like this locked up for this long in a very, very long time.”

By signing Brown, Indiana adds a player at a position of need who fits the team's style of play.

“He’s been a winning player basically wherever he goes because he can do so many things," East noted. "Cutting, point of attack defense, and timely plays.”

As a dynamite transition offensive team with a need for perimeter defense and shooting, Brown at this point in his development as a basketball player makes perfect sense for the Pacers next to Haliburton and the rest of their young core.

“The way the Pacers play, Bruce Brown is going to fit in very well," East said. "And he finally got the shot down (in Denver).”