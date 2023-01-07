Report: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers agree to 5-year max contract extension

The deal could be worth up to $260 million, Haliburton's agents told ESPN.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers have locked up a franchise cornerstone, agreeing to terms on a five-year, maximum contract extension with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The extension will be worth at least $207 million, and could reach up to $260 million, Haliburton's agents told ESPN. It is the largest deal in franchise history.

The 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Haliburton broke out this past season with the Pacers, becoming the first player in NBA history to average 20 points and 10 assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range in a season, according to ESPN.