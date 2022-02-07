How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 8

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between 1:05 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 8 and 2 a.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said Saturday that he plans to retire after Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification on Monday as she takes on the two-run slalom.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded. Indiana's Nick Goepper was among the competitors but did not qualify for the finals.