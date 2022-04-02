x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

How to watch Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld in the Winter Olympics

Schoenefeld lives in Lawrenceburg, and this will be his first Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld is representing the U.S. in the Winter Olympics. The 23-year-old is competing in two events: Mixed Team Aerials and Men's Aerials. 

Schoenefeld lives in Lawrenceburg and this will be his first Olympics.

He earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team after getting three wins on the NorAm tour in 2018. In 2021, he competed in the World Championships and finished 17th in the aerials.

Schoenefeld is in two events:

  • Freestyle Skiing - Mixed Team Aerials
    Finals are Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.
  • Freestyle Skiing - Men's Aerials
    Qualifications start Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.
    Finals are on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.

RELATED: How to watch Indiana's Nick Goepper go for gold in Freestyle Skiing

Medal count

World Cup

  • 1st, AE, Minsk, 2020 
  • 3rd, AET, Yaroslavl, 2021 
  • 2nd, AE, Deer Valley, 2021 
  • 2nd, AET, Ruka, 2021

NorAm Cup

  • Seven career podiums 
  • 2018 NorAm Grand Prix Champion 
Credit: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
United States' Justin Schoenefeld competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Getting to know Justin

  1. When Justin isn't flying in the air, he enjoys fly fishing, playing guitar, and golfing.
  2. Justin earned his private pilots' license, finished his instrument training, and can't wait to start his commercial rating.

Related Articles

In Other News

Indiana athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics