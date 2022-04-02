How to watch Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld in the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld is representing the U.S. in the Winter Olympics. The 23-year-old is competing in two events: Mixed Team Aerials and Men's Aerials.
Schoenefeld lives in Lawrenceburg and this will be his first Olympics.
He earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team after getting three wins on the NorAm tour in 2018. In 2021, he competed in the World Championships and finished 17th in the aerials.
Schoenefeld is in two events:
- Freestyle Skiing - Mixed Team Aerials
Finals are Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.
- Freestyle Skiing - Men's Aerials
Qualifications start Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.
Finals are on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.
Medal count
World Cup
- 1st, AE, Minsk, 2020
- 3rd, AET, Yaroslavl, 2021
- 2nd, AE, Deer Valley, 2021
- 2nd, AET, Ruka, 2021
NorAm Cup
Getting to know Justin
- When Justin isn't flying in the air, he enjoys fly fishing, playing guitar, and golfing.
- Justin earned his private pilots' license, finished his instrument training, and can't wait to start his commercial rating.