How to watch Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld in the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld is representing the U.S. in the Winter Olympics. The 23-year-old is competing in two events: Mixed Team Aerials and Men's Aerials.

Schoenefeld lives in Lawrenceburg and this will be his first Olympics.

He earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team after getting three wins on the NorAm tour in 2018. In 2021, he competed in the World Championships and finished 17th in the aerials.

Schoenefeld is in two events:

Freestyle Skiing - Mixed Team Aerials

Finals are Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.

Qualifications start Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.

Finals are on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. ET - available via streaming.

Medal count

World Cup

1st, AE, Minsk, 2020

3rd, AET, Yaroslavl, 2021

2nd, AE, Deer Valley, 2021

2nd, AET, Ruka, 2021

NorAm Cup

Seven career podiums

Getting to know Justin