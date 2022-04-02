How to watch Indiana's Nick Goepper go for gold in Freestyle Skiing

Goepper's first event is Men's Freeski Big Air on Feb. 7.

BEIJING, China — Nick Goepper was born in Fort Wayne, but calls Lawrenceburg home. The almost 28-year-old is competing in Men's Freeski Big Air and Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the Winter Olympics.

After winning bronze and silver at the previous two Olympic Games, Goepper is hoping to leave Beijing with gold.

"You ask me what do I have left to prove, well, the writing's on the wall," Goepper said of the missing gold medal to complete a full set.

While he grew up at Perfect North Slopes in southern Indiana, Goepper now trains in Park City, Utah on a homemade ski ramp and a trampoline. He tries to keep the training light and fun. He doesn't want to get caught up in all the pressure that comes with being an Olympian.

"Only sometimes does it feel like training. Mostly, it's a ton of fun," Goepper told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro in October 2021. "I have a new coach this year and I am skiing with some great people, great friends, people in my group."

Goepper is in two events:

Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Big Air

Qualifications start Monday, Feb. 7 at 12:30 a.m. ET - streaming

Finals are Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET - streaming

Qualifications start Monday, Feb. 7 at 12:30 a.m. ET - streaming Finals are Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET - streaming Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle

Qualifications start Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET - streaming

Finals are Monday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m.ET - NBC and streaming

Medal count

Olympics:

Silver 2018 Slopestyle

Bronze 2014 Slopestyle

X Games

Four-time gold medalist

Two-time silver medalist

World Championships

Two-time Slopestyle bronze medalist

World Cup

One-time silver medalist

One-time bronze medalist

Getting to know Nick

The U.S. Ski Team shared the following things about Goepper that most people might not know: