Operation Football: Westfield 28, Carmel 9

Westfield got a playoff win on the road at Carmel.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARMEL, Ind. — It's Operation Football sectional semifinal time, and Westfield was on the road to play Carmel.

The Greyhounds jumped out to a good start, as Christian Peterson got an interception which led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

But next it was Westfield's Max Nosler breaking free on a 16-yard touchdown run, making the score 7-3.

The Shamrock defense stepped up, as Andrew Lieske stopped a Carmel drive with an interception in the end zone.

Westfield then marched downfield with Kendall Garnett leading the way. His 16-yard TD run made the halftime score 14-6.

Carmel's offense sputtered in the third quarter, when they had to settle for their third field goal of the night, drawing within five.

But Westfield drove again. QB Cole Ballard faked a handoff, keeping it for a 5-yard touchdown and a 21-9 lead.