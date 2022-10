Dave Calabro surprised the Royals' student section with the trophy Friday night.

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern picked up a big win before their sectional playoff game even kicked off Friday night.

13Sports director Dave Calabro was live at the school before their game against Homestead when he announced the Royals' student section had won the 2022 Operation Football Spirit Award on live TV.

Surprise!!!! ⁦@HSEAthletics⁩ ⁦@BlueCrewHSE⁩ wins the ⁦@WTHRcom⁩ Operation Football spirit award!!! Congratulations Thanks to all the schools that played the game with us this fall pic.twitter.com/J3jP620taf — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 28, 2022

You can watch the students' reaction in the video player above.