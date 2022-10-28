Operation Football scores - Oct. 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football playoff scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022:
CLASS 6A
Sectional 1
Lafayette Jeff 34, Lake Central 28
Sectional 2
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Penn 7
Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9
Sectional 3
Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7
Hamilton Southeastern 35, Homestead 0
Sectional 4
Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10
Westfield 28, Carmel 9
Sectional 5
Avon 25, Indpls Pike 14
Brownsburg 48, Indpls Ben Davis 20
Sectional 6
Indpls Cathedral 44, Lawrence North 35
Lawrence Central 42, Indpls N. Central 0
Sectional 7
Indpls Perry Meridian 38, Indpls Tech 8
Warren Central 58, Southport 0
Sectional 8
Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10
Columbus North 41, Jeffersonville 14
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Concord 31, Goshen 6
Mishawaka 35, S. Bend Adams 6
Sectional 12
Ft. Wayne North 49, Anderson 9
Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 6
Sectional 13
Decatur Central 31, McCutcheon 13
Plainfield 35, Lafayette Harrison 28
Sectional 14
Franklin 35, Terre Haute South 34
Whiteland 63, Terre Haute North 3
Sectional 15
Bloomington North 56, Seymour 38
Bloomington South 35, Columbus East 7
Sectional 16
Castle 42, New Albany 14
Evansville North 24, Floyd Central 7
CLASS 4A
Sectional 17
New Prairie 42, Lowell 6
Sectional 18
NorthWood 52, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 24
Northridge 34, Logansport 24
Sectional 19
Columbia City 49, DeKalb 7
Leo 42, E. Noble 13
Sectional 20
Kokomo 28, Western 8
Mississinewa 62, Huntington North 35
Sectional 21
Indpls Brebeuf 35, Mooresville 14
Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Attucks 0
Sectional 22
Connersville 27, New Castle 20
New Palestine 33, Greenfield 9
Sectional 23
E. Central 42, Silver Creek 6
Martinsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 15
Sectional 24
Evansville Memorial 21, Jasper 18
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
Hanover Central 42, Griffith 21
W. Lafayette 52, Calumet 12
Sectional 26
Jimtown 28, Glenn 7
Knox 22, W. Noble 0
Sectional 27
Norwell 37, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Yorktown 22, Garrett 13
Sectional 28
Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14
Indpls Chatard 41, Hamilton Hts. 14
Sectional 29
Danville 36, Western Boone 34, 4OT
Monrovia 21, Speedway 20
Sectional 30
Owen Valley 28, Gibson Southern 21
Pike Central 22, W. Vigo 15
Sectional 31
Batesville 35, Indian Creek 34
Lawrenceburg 28, Greensburg 0
Sectional 32
Heritage Hills 35, Charlestown 25
Southridge 49, Corydon 21
CLASS 2A
Sectional 33
Bremen 53, Lake Station 7
Sectional 34
Lafayette Catholic 48, Cass 27
Rochester 50, Benton Central 26
Sectional 35
Eastside 42, Manchester 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9
Sectional 36
Bluffton 29, Tipton 18
Eastbrook 42, Alexandria 14
Sectional 37
Linton 35, Southmont 29
Sullivan 30, Cascade 14
Sectional 38
Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6
Lapel 41, Eastern Hancock 13
Sectional 39
Indpls Scecina 48, Clarksville 18
Triton Central 24, Brownstown 19
Sectional 40
Evansville Mater Dei 49, Tell City 21
N. Posey 55, Paoli 31
CLASS 1A
Sectional 41
Culver 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
N. Judson 25, Triton 6
Sectional 42
Indpls Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26
Traders Point Christian 48, N. Vermillion 28
Sectional 43
W. Central 40, Taylor 0
Sectional 44
Adams Central 55, S. Adams 20
Northfield 21, Madison-Grant 14
Sectional 45
Hagerstown 41, Indpls Tindley 0
Sheridan 42, Monroe Central 26
Sectional 46
Knightstown 44, Cambridge City 13
N. Decatur 25, Milan 14
Sectional 47
Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 0
Indpls Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0
Sectional 48
Providence 28, W. Washington 12
Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 20