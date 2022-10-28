x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Operation Football scores - Oct. 28, 2022

Final scores from tonight's sectional semifinal games in Indiana high school football.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football playoff scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022: 

CLASS 6A

Sectional 1

Lafayette Jeff 34, Lake Central 28

Sectional 2

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Penn 7

Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9

Sectional 3

Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Homestead 0

Sectional 4

Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10

Westfield 28, Carmel 9

Sectional 5

Avon 25, Indpls Pike 14

Brownsburg 48, Indpls Ben Davis 20

Sectional 6

Indpls Cathedral 44, Lawrence North 35

Lawrence Central 42, Indpls N. Central 0

Sectional 7

Indpls Perry Meridian 38, Indpls Tech 8

Warren Central 58, Southport 0

Sectional 8

Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10

Columbus North 41, Jeffersonville 14

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Concord 31, Goshen 6

Mishawaka 35, S. Bend Adams 6

Sectional 12

Ft. Wayne North 49, Anderson 9

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 6

Sectional 13

Decatur Central 31, McCutcheon 13

Plainfield 35, Lafayette Harrison 28

Sectional 14

Franklin 35, Terre Haute South 34

Whiteland 63, Terre Haute North 3

Sectional 15

Bloomington North 56, Seymour 38

Bloomington South 35, Columbus East 7

Sectional 16

Castle 42, New Albany 14

Evansville North 24, Floyd Central 7

CLASS 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie 42, Lowell 6

Sectional 18

NorthWood 52, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 24

Northridge 34, Logansport 24

Sectional 19

Columbia City 49, DeKalb 7

Leo 42, E. Noble 13

Sectional 20

Kokomo 28, Western 8

Mississinewa 62, Huntington North 35

Sectional 21

Indpls Brebeuf 35, Mooresville 14

Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Attucks 0

Sectional 22

Connersville 27, New Castle 20

New Palestine 33, Greenfield 9

Sectional 23

E. Central 42, Silver Creek 6

Martinsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 15

Sectional 24

Evansville Memorial 21, Jasper 18

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

Hanover Central 42, Griffith 21

W. Lafayette 52, Calumet 12

Sectional 26

Jimtown 28, Glenn 7

Knox 22, W. Noble 0

Sectional 27

Norwell 37, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Yorktown 22, Garrett 13

Sectional 28

Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Indpls Chatard 41, Hamilton Hts. 14

Sectional 29

Danville 36, Western Boone 34, 4OT

Monrovia 21, Speedway 20

Sectional 30

Owen Valley 28, Gibson Southern 21

Pike Central 22, W. Vigo 15

Sectional 31

Batesville 35, Indian Creek 34

Lawrenceburg 28, Greensburg 0

Sectional 32

Heritage Hills 35, Charlestown 25

Southridge 49, Corydon 21

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33

Bremen 53, Lake Station 7

Sectional 34

Lafayette Catholic 48, Cass 27

Rochester 50, Benton Central 26

Sectional 35

Eastside 42, Manchester 21

Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9

Sectional 36

Bluffton 29, Tipton 18

Eastbrook 42, Alexandria 14

Sectional 37

Linton 35, Southmont 29

Sullivan 30, Cascade 14

Sectional 38

Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6

Lapel 41, Eastern Hancock 13

Sectional 39

Indpls Scecina 48, Clarksville 18

Triton Central 24, Brownstown 19

Sectional 40

Evansville Mater Dei 49, Tell City 21

N. Posey 55, Paoli 31

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

Culver 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

N. Judson 25, Triton 6

Sectional 42

Indpls Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26

Traders Point Christian 48, N. Vermillion 28

Sectional 43

W. Central 40, Taylor 0

Sectional 44

Adams Central 55, S. Adams 20

Northfield 21, Madison-Grant 14

Sectional 45

Hagerstown 41, Indpls Tindley 0

Sheridan 42, Monroe Central 26

Sectional 46

Knightstown 44, Cambridge City 13

N. Decatur 25, Milan 14

Sectional 47

Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 0

Indpls Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0

Sectional 48

Providence 28, W. Washington 12

Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 20

RELATED: Hamilton Southeastern wins Operation Football Spirit Award

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out