'It would mean a lot' | Brownsburg's Catchings focused on leading Bulldogs to title

The Brownsburg High School standout learned a lot about hoops from his mother and aunt, both of whom played in the pros.

The Brownsburg Bulldogs boys basketball team is head and shoulders above the competition this season, and it's easy to see part of the reason why.

Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, is used to standing out, not only for his size, but for his last name. His aunt is former WNBA star Tamika Catchings. She dominated with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Some might wonder if that presents some pressure for Kanon.

"It's good," he said. "It's always good to have somebody like that to look up to, and especially if I want to do the same thing, because she did."

Kanon also learned a lot about hoops from his mom. She was Miss Basketball in Illinois and also played professionally. 13Sports asked Kanon if they play any one-on-one.

"I used to, not anymore. She doesn't like playing me," he said, smiling.

Kanon is learning to embrace his legacy and be himself. Coach Steve Lynch has watched him grow physically and mentally as he learns to deal with the expectations.

"I think, early, I think he felt that, 'My mom was a really good player, my aunt's obviously a well-known household name.' I think he felt that early. I think now he's kind of grown into, 'Hey, I'm Kanon Catchings and I have my own game.'"

Colleges have been calling. Kanon has decided to play at Purdue, but first things first. He wants a trophy for his hometown Bulldogs. We asked him what it would mean to him to get a state title.

"A lot," he said. "Because we've been playing with each other, dreaming about it since third grade, so that'd mean a lot."