A beloved coach and mentor's legacy lives on with the Paul Loggan Basketball Tournament

Ten teams are participating in the annual event this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul Loggan is being remembered for his leadership at North Central High School.

Loggan died from COVID-19 last year, but his legacy and spirit is still felt at the high school.

Part of that lasting legacy is the Paul Loggan Basketball Tournament. The third annual event is underway this week and involves ten teams.

In 2021, Logan's family launched a foundation in his honor. One of the first donations was $10,000 from Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts.

North Central Athletic Director Andy Elkins said Loggan's spirit is still felt throughout the campus.

"We think about Paul all the time. Everywhere you go, you see state championship pictures, he's in them," said Elkins.

The money will be used for everything a student athlete needs such as uniforms, equipment and more.