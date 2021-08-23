Tamika Catchings inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

The Indiana Fever legend was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is from Tamika Catchings' induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings is now a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Catchings was inducted Saturday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she played collegiate basketball for the Lady Vols under head coach Pat Summit from 1997-2001, winning the national championship in 1998.

The Class of 2021 also included Debbie Brock (player), Carol Callan (contributor), Swin Cash (player), the late Sue Donohoe (contributor), Lauren Jackson (player), the late David Stern (contributor) and Carol Stiff (contributor).

Catchings led the Fever to the team's first WNBA Championship in 2012 and was named the league's MVP the year prior.

Catchings was a 10-time all-star, five-time defensive player of the year and the WNBA's all-time leader in steals. Plus, she won four consecutive Olympic gold medals with Team USA from 2004-2016.

After spending her entire career with the Fever, Catchings now serves as the team's general manager and vice president of basketball operations.