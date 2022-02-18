Franklin seeks first girls' basketball state title

The 4A Grizzly Cubs are out to make history.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — The girls high school basketball tournament moves to the semi-state round this weekend, and the Franklin Grizzly Cubs are trying to win a state title for the first time in the school's history.

The team has won 27 of their 28 games this season. They face Mooresville on Saturday.

Senior Kuryn Brunson, averaging 14 points per game, says a semi-state loss to Brownsburg last season has been used for motivation, and that this year's team is "tougher, more experienced."

