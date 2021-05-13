Colts QB Wentz to give GMR Grand Prix Race day command

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will deliver the command to start engines for this weekend’s GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on Race Day and can’t wait to show him one of the world’s most iconic sporting facilities,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “I know our IMS fans and the entire INDYCAR community will give Carson a warm welcome to Indianapolis. Everyone is excited to see him in Colts’ blue soon.”
The GMR Grand Prix will air on Channel 13 Saturday at 2 p.m.