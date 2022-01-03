Here is how the Colts could still make the playoffs

The Colts are guaranteed a winning season and control their playoff destiny if they close the season with a victory at Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS — With one game and one week left in the 2021-2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts are very much alive in the AFC Wildcard Playoff picture.

At 9-7 heading into the regular season finale at Jacksonville Sunday, the worst the Colts could finish is one game above the .500 mark in the NFL's first 17-game season.

While Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders formally eliminated the Colts from the AFC South race, they are still favorites to emerge from Week 18 as one of the conference’s three Wild Card teams.

And the Colts could still get into the playoffs with a loss at Jacksonville, where they have not won since 2014.

Colts AFC Wildcard scenarios

The Colts will enter Week 18 as the AFC's No. 6 seed behind the 5th-seeded Patriots at 10-6 and the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts and Chargers share 9-7 records.

The Colts make the playoffs with a win over the Jaguars.

Their seeding and wildcard opponent depends on what the Patriots do against the Dolphins on Sunday and the Sunday night Chargers-Raiders game on NBC and WTHR.

Assuming the Colts beat the Jaguars, and:

Patriots, Chargers win: Colts finish as the 6th seed

Patriots, Raiders win: Colts finish as the 7th seed

Dolphins, Chargers win: Colts move up to the 5th seed

Dolphins, Raiders win: Colts finish as the 6th seed

Remember last year, when the Colts had to beat the Jaguars to make the playoffs in the season finale at Lucas Oil Stadium? They took care of business that day, winning 28-24 at home.

But Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff is on the road.

How the Colts can still make the playoffs even with a loss at Jacksonville hinges on what happens in other games beginning Monday night when the Steelers (7-7-1) and Browns (7-8) play in Pittsburgh.

If the Steelers win Monday and the Colts lose Sunday, Indianapolis would stand at 9-8 on the year and need the Ravens to beat Pittsburgh on the final weekend, leaving the Steelers at 8-8-1. The Raiders would have to beat the Chargers, leaving Las Vegas at 10-7 and the Chargers at 9-8, plus have the Dolphins find a way to beat New England and finish 9-8, giving the Colts a tiebreaker berth over the Chargers. The Dolphins would be eliminated.

If the Browns win Monday, the Colts would still need the Raiders to beat the Chargers Sunday night and have one of three teams, either the Dolphins, Steelers (at Baltimore) or Browns (hosting Cincinnati) win in Week 18.