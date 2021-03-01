Live Game Blog: Colts lead 20-7 at the half, need a win to make the playoffs

The Colts need a win today for a playoff spot.

INDIANAPOLIS — HALFTIME

5:52 p.m. - Colts are looking good with a 20-7 lead at the end of the first half.

The #Colts w a solid first half. 20-7 and they get the ball to start the 2nd half. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 3, 2021

5:43 p.m. - Jaugars finally on the board just before the end of the first half.

5:40 p.m. - Colts increase their lead 20-0 with 2 minutes left in the first half.

Jacksonville players seem to have their minds elsewhere...like the offseason! No competitive fire so far — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 3, 2021

5:14 p.m. - 3 possessions and 3 scores. The Colts are looking good rolling 17-0 in the first half.

3 possessions and 3 scores. Taylor already has 120 rushing yards. The #Colts rolling 17-0 In the first half. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 3, 2021

Indianapolis has outscored opponents 146-130 in the second quarter this season.

4:37 p.m. - Colts are first on the scoreboard with a touchdown. Jags down 7.

4:18 p.m. - Buffalo Bills beat the Dolphins. Now, all the Colts need is beat the Jaguars.

Send your love to the @Buffalobills, #Colts fans.



Bills beat the Dolphins so allll the Colts need to do now is beat the Jags and they’re in.



Also keep an 👀 on the Titans-Texans game. Titans lose and Colts claim the AFC South. But again, they must win. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 3, 2021

3:38 p.m. - 13News Sports' Dave Calabro and Taylor Tannebaum are at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Colts home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PRE-GAME