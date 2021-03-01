Live Game Blog: Colts lead 20-7 at the half, need a win to make the playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS —
HALFTIME
5:52 p.m. - Colts are looking good with a 20-7 lead at the end of the first half.
5:43 p.m. - Jaugars finally on the board just before the end of the first half.
5:40 p.m. - Colts increase their lead 20-0 with 2 minutes left in the first half.
5:14 p.m. - 3 possessions and 3 scores. The Colts are looking good rolling 17-0 in the first half.
Indianapolis has outscored opponents 146-130 in the second quarter this season.
4:37 p.m. - Colts are first on the scoreboard with a touchdown. Jags down 7.
4:18 p.m. - Buffalo Bills beat the Dolphins. Now, all the Colts need is beat the Jaguars.
3:38 p.m. - 13News Sports' Dave Calabro and Taylor Tannebaum are at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Colts home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Colts need a win today for a playoff spot.
PRE-GAME
Indianapolis Colts Frank Reich made one thing perfectly clear this week. No scoreboard watching allowed inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead he wants the Colts focused solely on beating Jacksonville — and letting the playoff picture take care of itself. Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have decided not to run scores of the four games that could impact their playoff hopes on the scoreboards Sunday. The Jaguars already have locked up the No. 1 overall draft pick and could be in for a major offseason overhaul.