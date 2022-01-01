Colts-Raiders Game Blog: Wentz cleared to play

Follow the action with the 13Sports team as the Colts look to solidify a playoff spot when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are expected to start quarterback Carson Wentz against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday after activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The Colts (9-6) should be near full strength against the Raiders with linebacker Darius Leonard also activated after missing the team's win in Arizona Christmas night.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie was also activated for the Raiders game.

Last week, the NFL reduced the isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.

The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.

Less than 24 hours after league officials relaxed the COVID-19 protocols, the Colts activated five players from the list Wednesday including two starting offensive linemen.

Both teams are chasing playoff spots.

Josh Jacobs turned in a career-best tying 129 yards on 27 attempts to lead the Raiders (8-7) to a 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday to keep their playoff hunt alive.