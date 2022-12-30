Colts offer 'Happy Blue Year' ticket package for season finale

The ticket package includes four tickets to the Colts-Texans game in Indianapolis next weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have had a tough season, but the team is offering fans a deal for their last game of the year.

The team announced its "Happy Blue Year" ticket package on Friday for the Colts-Texans game in Indianapolis on the last weekend of the regular season. The date and kickoff time for the game have not been set by the National Football League, but the game will be played on either Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8.

The package starts at $140 and includes four game tickets.

It also comes with an exclusive Blue mascot bobblehead doll and passes to a pre-game experience with the Colts mascot two hours before kickoff.

The Colts have already planned this as their end-of-year Fan Appreciation Game. The team will also welcome the Marvel Universe back to Indianapolis during the game and feature a new issue of the Marvel-Colts "Pigskin Pandemonium" comic book, special Colts-Marvel content and other family-fun opportunities.

The number of ticket packages are limited. Order here.