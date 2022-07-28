Colts join Marvel Universe with season-long collaboration

Marvel will also take center stage this season at the Colts' home games against Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are joining the Marvel Universe for a season-long collaboration.

Part of the fun included turning Colts players – DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor – as well as team mascot “Blue” and Colts Cheerleaders, into heroes.

Marvel will also take center stage this season at the Colts' home games against Houston (Oct. 2), Jacksonville (Oct. 16) and Tennessee (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023).

“We are excited to join one of the world’s most popular entertainment leaders to bring even more fun and excitement to Colts fans this season,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

Gameday fun will include:

Free limited edition Marvel comic books featuring the Colts Heroes for the first 50,000 fans in attendance at each game, featuring the Colts heroes.



Marvel character appearances in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town for photo opportunities and to interact with fans.



Marvel and Colts-themed can coolers for the first 2,000 fans in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town at each game.



An array of social and digital content featuring Colts heroes, created by Colts Productions.



Special themed food and drink offerings, and much more.