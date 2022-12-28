x
Indianapolis Colts

Here's how you can fly to the Colts vs. Giants game on Jim Irsay's private jet

The Colts owner is paying for seven trips for two to the New Year's Day game.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attends the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's 15th annual HOPE luncheon at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. Irsay, who has publicly battled alcoholism and addiction, has made it a personal mission to break down barriers surrounding mental health. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' playoff chances may be gone this year, but fans still have a chance to enjoy what's left of the season.

Owner Jim Irsay announced the "Super Thank You Dream New Year Trip" contest Wednesday. It's his way of saying "thank you" to fans.

Irsay will send a group of fans to the New Year's Day game against the New York Giants. He'll pay for game tickets, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation, plus air travel on Irsay's private jet to and from New York. The winners will also get $2,000 in cash.

To enter the contest, go to Colts.com/fans and share why you think you deserve to win.

Irsay will pay for seven trips for two. The contest is open through Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. Winners will be chosen and notified within 24 hours of the end of the contest.

